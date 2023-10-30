These photo memories turn back the clock 20 years to chart a year in the life of your city.
Work was underway at the £100 million Brewery Wharf development with a Centenary Bridge set to link it to Leeds city centre and the recently-redeveloped The Calls. This was Leeds in 2003, a year which featured the end of an era for the post office on City Square. Enjoy these photo memories – a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service – charting a year in the life of your city.
Enjoy these memories from Leeds in 2003. Photo: Third Party
The Bridgefield pub at the junction of Cross Green Lane (left) and Pontefract Lane. The pub is boarded up and in a state of disrepair. Despite plans to refurbish it at one point, all attempts to save it came to nothing as it was eventually demolished. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Five male strippers from Leeds, calling themselves 'UK Storm' shocked city centre shoppers in November 2003 by running asfter stripping off to a g-string. Pictured before the big reveal are, from left, Warren Hudson, Michael O'Donnell, Tom Foster, Jamie Skipper and Wayne Nicholas. Photo: James Hardisty
Actress Malandra Burrows enjoyed a makeover to support the Boots Makeover Marathon at the retailer's city centre store in September 2003. She is pictured with No 7 consultants, Christine Weathers, left and Onessa Sarwar. Photo: YPN
Horsforth's Golden Jubilee Clock on Hall Lane at the junction with Fink Hill in October 2003. The time piece was unveiled in July 2002 when the town's oldest resident, 103 year Ethel Nixon cut the ribbon. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
December 2003 and it was announced the Post Office on City Square was to close. Photo: Dan Oxtoby