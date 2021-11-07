16 photo memories take you back to Leeds city centre in November 2000

Danny Freeman came face to face with himself at in the Jubilee Wing at Leeds General Infirmary. This was November 2000, a month in the life of the city centre which also featured the opening of a new Leeds United superstore as well as concerns over flooding. There was also time for protest, reflection through Remembrance Sunday, as well as fun thanks to the big Christmas lights switch on. Enjoy these photo memories showcasing 30 days in the life of your city centre. READ MORE: 17 photos you'll only understand if you're from Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre memories
Coronation Street star Liz Dawn officially opened the new Leeds United Superstore on Albion Street, Leeds with players Nigel Martyn (left) and Jonathan Woodgate.
Photo: Emma Nichols
2. Leeds city centre memories
Did you have a trim here back in the day? The underground barbers at Kirkgate Market.
3. Leeds city centre memories
Heavy rain brought fears of city centre flooding. Pictured is the River Aire in full flow below Leeds Bridge.
Photo: Andy Manning
4. Leeds city centre memories
This is Martin Taylor, described by the British media as the world's best guitarist. He performed in front of 80 students at ceity centre venue The Wardrobe.
Photo: Jim Moran