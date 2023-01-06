News you can trust since 1890
16 photo memories take you back to Halton in 2000

These photo memories celebrate life around Halton at the dawn of a new millennium.

By Andrew Hutchinson
6 hours ago

They turn back the clock to the year 2000 and showcase a range of landmarks which played a huge part in the life of residents. These photos showcase stories making the news over the 12 months as well as local landmarks, shops, schools as well as pubs and familiar faces. They are a mix from the YEP archive as well as those published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

1. Halton in 2000

Enjoy these photo memories from around Halton in 2000. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Halton in 2000

The Irwin Arms pub on Selby Road with a row of shops, including Pizza Hut beyond. Pictured in September 2000.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Halton in 2000

Do you remember these shops on Selby Road? Pictured in May 2000.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Halton in 2000

'Keep Your Local Post Office' was the message from sub postmaster Tony Nicholson of Halton Post Office in April 2000 who planned to travel to London to lobby MP's on the threat by plans to pay pensions and benefits through bank accounts from 2003.

Photo: James Hardisty

