This gallery showcases a year in the life of Leeds in the mid-1980s.
They turn back the clock to 1985, a year which featured ups and downs for the city and its residents. Protest featured regularly on the local news agenda with celebrity visits and fundraisers also making the headlines. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.
New Briggate in July 1986. Shops to be seen include Williams' newsagent and tobacconsts, Adel Properties estate agents, The Alternative restaurant and take-away, The Art Centre, Wilson Hotel (displaying a for sale sign), Sultan's Kebab House, In Tone art materials and Le Carousel restaurant. The Wren's public house is on the right, at the junction with Merrion Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The library at St. James' Hospital providing a service for patients at the hospital. A stand of paperback books is seen on the right, with general fiction against the wall behind the counter. Pictured in June 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Post Office revealed plans to close Woodhouse sub-post office in September 1985 sparking a wave of protest from those who use it. Residents have started a petition opposing the closure of the post office which also takes customers from Leeds University. Photo: YPN
The junction of Shannon Street and Marsh Lane, showing the derelict looking gable end of no. 86 Marsh Lane in the centre. Moving right onto Shannon Street, the single-storey white building is a petrol station while the taller building behind is Adleman's Clothiers and Outfitters. On the left, the junction with York Road can be seen with the road bridge running overhead. Pictured in January 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net