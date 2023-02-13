14 photos take you back to Leeds in 2003
It was a year three Ts dominated the news agenda.
Traffic, transport and travel were the focus of commuter frustrations around the city. Your YEP highlighted the issue of packed commuter trains, rail delays and congestion. This was 2003, a year which also signalled the end of an era for the landmark Royal Mail building on Wellington Street and work starting for a new clinical centre for cancer research in the city. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of Leeds in the early 2000s.
