14 photos take you back to Leeds in 2003

It was a year three Ts dominated the news agenda.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

Traffic, transport and travel were the focus of commuter frustrations around the city. Your YEP highlighted the issue of packed commuter trains, rail delays and congestion. This was 2003, a year which also signalled the end of an era for the landmark Royal Mail building on Wellington Street and work starting for a new clinical centre for cancer research in the city. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of Leeds in the early 2000s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 2003

Harry Ramsden's fish and chip restaurant on Otley Road in Guiseley pictured in October 2003. Huge advertising boards promote a Christmas party, three course festive menu only £9.99 and an evening entitled Elvis - enjoy an evening with a tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 2003

A cyclist makes her way through Headingley along the cycle lane.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Leeds in 2003

A bird's eye view of the Corn Exchange in September 2003.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Leeds in 2003

Priesthorpe School head teacher Clive Pickles looks across an area where new classrooms were going to be built in February 2003.

Photo: James Hardisty

