14 photos take you back to Armley in 1960

A shopping street and a pub are the main focus of this photo gallery charting a year in the life of Armley and its residents at the dawn of a new decade.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

These photo gems rewind to 1960 and bring to life Armley Town Street and The Barleycorn Hotel as well as other landmarks aroud the community during a 12 months of social and economic change. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Armley in 1960

Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of Armley in 1960. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Armley in 1960

Armley Town Street in July 1960. On the left edge of this view a pet food and garden stores can be seen. Moving right are two through houses followed by a butchers business of E. Kaye and then the business premises of J. Haigh.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Armley in 1960

Two shops on Armley Town Street in July 1960. They are a confectioners, the business of Evelyn Dunn and seen towards the right is Amy Welborn's woollen drapers.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Armley in 1960

This view from July 1960 looks along Armley Ridge Road towards the junction with Town Street. A. Bolton drapers can just be seen on the left edge. Moving right is a fish and chip shop

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

