From above and down below, this gallery turns back the clock to showcase a year in the life of the city centre in the mid-1940s.
It showcases Leeds city centre from above in 1947 as well as on the ground with well-known landmarks and streets sharply in focus. This was a 12 months from which Leeds was recovering from ravages of war and features how entertainment – from cinemas to shops – provided welcome distraction for residents. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
An aerial view of the city centre including Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds Town Hall. In the centre of the left edge the Gothic Revival style frontage of Leeds General Infirmary can be seen, facing onto Great George Street. Continuing right, the Leeds Institute is visible, recognisable by the roof of its centrally positioned circular lecture hall. The block of properties which follow to the left of this development are the Municipal Buildings (1884). These buildings originally housed civic offices along with Leeds Central Library. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A 'half yearly clearance' was underway at Lewis's department store on The Headrow in July 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The car park on Merrion Street. Billboards in the background for Guinness, Atlas Lamps, Goodyear Tyres, Sagion Stuffing and Dalton's Cereal Flakes. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Briggate with the junction with Boar Lane on the left. In the foreground is a police telephone box and the entrance to the gentlemen's public toilets. The shops shown are; Number 33, Saxone & Sorosis Shoe Co. Ltd.; Number 35 is Edmond's wool shop, who are having a 'coupon free stock clearance'. Number 36 is Wallis & Co (Costumiers) Ltd, (who are having a winter sale). Number 37 is S. Tetley & Sons Ltd, tobacconist, who have a window advertisement for Gold Flake. Above number 37 is Franks (Opticians) Ltd. Pedestrians are visible on the pavement. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net