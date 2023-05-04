It showcases Leeds city centre from above in 1947 as well as on the ground with well-known landmarks and streets sharply in focus. This was a 12 months from which Leeds was recovering from ravages of war and features how entertainment – from cinemas to shops – provided welcome distraction for residents. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Historic postcards sent from Leeds with love LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook