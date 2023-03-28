Twelve dummies have been placed in the ruins of the two houses on Denison Street in July 1941, some of which had been brought out. A derrick has been built and was being swung into operation to move heavy debris. The Bedford truck has Leeds coat of arms on the door and a sticker on the windscreen. The photo is one of 12 showcasing life around the suburb during the decade. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook