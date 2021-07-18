Enjoy these photo memories from around Menston in 1996. PIC: Roy Fox
12 photo memories from Menston in 1996

"This car park is not for the use of cricketers or spectators" read the pub sign.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 6:00 am

The Fox pub on Bradford Road in Menston was making a stand against its cricket club neighbours in the summer of 1996. Elsewhere PE teachers at a high school up the road from the village had reason to celebrate as did cricket mad youngsters. Enjoy these photo memories charting 12 months in the life of Menston in 1996. READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Menston in 1996

The no-nonsense sign in the car park of The Fox pub pictured in July 1996.

Photo: Roy Fox

2. Menston in 1996

Do you remember Les Woodcock pictured in January 1996? He owned Sunnymead Kennels.

3. Menston in 1996

This is Mike and Alusia Lewis who managed Merriman's Hare and Hounds pub in January 1996.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

4. Menston in 1996

Menston was home to Otley show secretary Janet Raw with her 32-year-old horse Cloud and pet sheep.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

