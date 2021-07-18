12 photo memories from Menston in 1996

The Fox pub on Bradford Road in Menston was making a stand against its cricket club neighbours in the summer of 1996. Elsewhere PE teachers at a high school up the road from the village had reason to celebrate as did cricket mad youngsters. Enjoy these photo memories charting 12 months in the life of Menston in 1996. READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook