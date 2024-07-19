12 humble photos take you back to Headingley in the 1940s

These memories showcase life around Headingley in the 1940s.

The junction of Otley Road with Wood Lane in October 1942.

The junction of Otley Road with Wood Lane in October 1942.

The junction of St Michael's Road and Cardigan Road, seen from North Lane in June 1949.

The junction of St Michael's Road and Cardigan Road, seen from North Lane in June 1949.

Shire oak memorial tablet on Otley Road. Close up of an inscribed tablet marking the site of a local Saxon Wapentake meeting place under a shire oak tree which collapsed in May 1941.

Shire oak memorial tablet on Otley Road. Close up of an inscribed tablet marking the site of a local Saxon Wapentake meeting place under a shire oak tree which collapsed in May 1941.

End of Cardigan Road as it joins up with St. Michael's Road, North Lane and Kirkstall Lane. South Parade Baptist Church and South Parade on the left. Pictured in June 1949.

End of Cardigan Road as it joins up with St. Michael's Road, North Lane and Kirkstall Lane. South Parade Baptist Church and South Parade on the left. Pictured in June 1949.

The Shire Oak just before it collapsed in May 1941. Midland Bank can be seen behind.

The Shire Oak just before it collapsed in May 1941. Midland Bank can be seen behind.

Woodland Park Road, foreground, at the junction with Grove Lane. The house occupying the corner plot, which has a hedge and fencing, is number 46 Grove Lane. The substantial, turreted terraced homes in the background are also in Grove Lane and begin on the left with number 43, following an odd numbered sequence. Pictured in October 1941.

Woodland Park Road, foreground, at the junction with Grove Lane. The house occupying the corner plot, which has a hedge and fencing, is number 46 Grove Lane. The substantial, turreted terraced homes in the background are also in Grove Lane and begin on the left with number 43, following an odd numbered sequence. Pictured in October 1941.

