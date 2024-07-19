6 . Headingley in the 1940s

Woodland Park Road, foreground, at the junction with Grove Lane. The house occupying the corner plot, which has a hedge and fencing, is number 46 Grove Lane. The substantial, turreted terraced homes in the background are also in Grove Lane and begin on the left with number 43, following an odd numbered sequence. Pictured in October 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net