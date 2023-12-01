These photo gems turn the spotlight on Burley during the 1950s.
The main image shows a group of children playing out in the community who find time to pose and smile for the camera. Other images showcase streets, shops and pubs in the heart of LS4 during a decade which also featured a visit from The Duke of Edinburgh. They are a mix from the YEP archive as well as others published courtesy of Eric Jaquier, Geoff Thorndike, West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Burley in the 1950s. PIC: Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier
HRH The Duke of Edinburgh meeting officials of the church during a visit to Burley Methodist Church on Cardigan Lane in Photo: Geoff Thorndike
The Duke of Edinburgh chats with members of a drill squad formed by the 8th Leeds Company of the Boys Brigade at Burley Methodist Church in May 1958. He is pictured with company captain E. L. Peck. Photo: YPN
Back-to-back houses on Apsley Street in March 1959. These houses were due for demolition to make way for the redevelopment of the Hyde Park Road area. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Factory premises of West Riding Hosiery Ltd on Burley Road pictured in May 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
St. Ann's Lane looking towards the junction with Kirkstall Hill and Burley Road, with Burley Wood Lane going off to the right in May 1951. Thrift Stores Ltd., grocers, is just visible on the corner, partially hidden by a stone wall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net