The Fenton pub, Blenheim School and the Yorkshire Training College of Housecraft are just three of the local landmarks in focus. They form part of a gallery charting life around Woodhouse in 1966. Life on Woodhouse Lane is also featured in this trip down memory lane which sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called LS2 home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Woodhouse in 1966
Commercial properties on Woodhouse Lane in March 1966. Number 151 to the left at the corner with Fenton Street is Norman Ratcliffe, dentist. Moving right, number 153 is Robert Marriner's chemists. Number 155 is listed as Samuel Walsh, tailor and number 157 on the rightas National Deposit (Approved) Friendly Society. A sign along the bottom of the window states 'Oxford Committee for Famine Relief'. The parked van belongs to Bray's Bakery Ltd based on Hunslet Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Woodhouse in 1966
A row of garages on Back Ibbetson Place which were available to rent through Arthur Hainsworth and Co estate agents. The spire just visible on the right belongs to Trininty Congregational Church on Woodhouse Lane. Pictured in March 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Woodhouse in 1966
Cavendish Road Presbyterian Church pictured in March 1966. It opened in 1879 and after its closure in the late 1940s/early 1950s, was later converted to the Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall leaving the original entrance intact. The inaugural concert was held in 1976. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Woodhouse in 1966
View looking across Fenton Place onto rear of garages on Back Ibbetson Place. Moving back, properties on Woodhouse Lane run from left to right. The spire on the left belongs to Trinity Congregational Church. The one just seen on the right is part of Blenheim Baptist Church both on Woodhouse Lane. Pictured in March 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Woodhouse in 1966
Two properties on Lodge Street in March 1966 . These were through properties, going through to Hillary Chambers at numbers 4 and 4a Hillary Place. A row of garages is in the foreground. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Woodhouse in 1966
Woodhouse Lane in March 1966. On the left edge of this view, part of the premises of Walter Thomas Castelow's pharmacy at number 159 can be seen. This is now a bar called Strawberry Fields. Moving right, number 161 is a Tetley's Public House, the Fenton Hotel with Herbert H Baxter as the landlord. It was built in 1853 and is still open today. Number 163 is a bakery and coffee bar owned by Craven Dairies. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service