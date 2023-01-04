News you can trust since 1890
10 photo memories from Leeds city centre club scene in the 1990s

These photo memories provide a fascinating glimpse into Leeds's clubbing scene during the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
10 minutes ago

They take you inside a range of nightspots around the city centre during a decade which provided revellers with venues and music to suit all tastes. Nato, Pleasure Rooms, Majestyk and the T&C are all featured in this rewind. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds club scene

Enjoy these photo memories from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s. PIC: Peter Thacker

Photo: Peter Thacker

2. Leeds club scene

Stage dancers join the Saturday night revellers at the Town and Country Club. Top Banana anyone?

Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Leeds clubbing scene

Part of the impressive laser show inside Majestyk on City Square.

Photo: Peter Thacker

4. Leeds clubbing scene

One of the busy bars inside the Majestyk on City Square.

Photo: Peter Thacker

