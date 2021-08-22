10 mystery images from Leeds' past released in search for hidden histories - can you help?

A photographic archive capturing thousands of faces from Leeds’s community past has issued a call for residents to identify who they may be.

The city’s local history team holds images from important events in Leeds’s history, from primary school swimming galas to carnival days and jazz concerts in the 1930s.

Now a selection of the most intriguing images have been chosen under a heritage detectives project from Leeds Libraries - to find out more about the stories they tell.

Here is a selection of the images. Do you know the stories of those pictured?

1. Ada Stone delivering milk, 1942, location unknown Photo: Leeds Libraries, Leodis.net Photo Sales

2. Hepworths Ltd staff with the 1974 football league trophy Photo: Leeds Libraries, Leodis.net Photo Sales

3. A. Woodcock, fruiterer and florist Photo: Leeds Libraries, Leodis.net Photo Sales

4. The Blue Aces jazz band, c1930s Photo: Leeds Libraries, Leodis.net Photo Sales