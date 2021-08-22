Can you help to solve these picture puzzles from the past? (Image: Leeds Libraries, Leodis.net)
10 mystery images from Leeds' past released in search for hidden histories - can you help?

Can you help to solve these picture puzzles from the past?

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:45 am

A photographic archive capturing thousands of faces from Leeds’s community past has issued a call for residents to identify who they may be.

The city’s local history team holds images from important events in Leeds’s history, from primary school swimming galas to carnival days and jazz concerts in the 1930s.

Now a selection of the most intriguing images have been chosen under a heritage detectives project from Leeds Libraries - to find out more about the stories they tell.

Here is a selection of the images. Do you know the stories of those pictured?

1.

Ada Stone delivering milk, 1942, location unknown

Photo: Leeds Libraries, Leodis.net

2.

Hepworths Ltd staff with the 1974 football league trophy

Photo: Leeds Libraries, Leodis.net

3.

A. Woodcock, fruiterer and florist

Photo: Leeds Libraries, Leodis.net

4.

The Blue Aces jazz band, c1930s

Photo: Leeds Libraries, Leodis.net

