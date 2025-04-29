Empire Palace Theatre: Memories of a Leeds city centre music hall

It was the city centre landmark which entertained generations of theatre-goers.

The Empire Palace Theatre was flanked on each side by the County Arcade and the Cross Arcade on Briggate and became a popular music hall for many years before it closed in February 1961. Stars of the stage to appear included Harry Tate George Robey, Vesta Tilley and Charlie Chaplin. In the early 1930s The Empire was converted into a full time ‘talkie’ cinema and by 1933 had returned to variety performances. It managed to survive the impact of the introduction of Television in the 1950s, which closed many of the UK’s variety theatres. It was demolished in January 1962 and became the site of the Empire Arcade in 1964 before being redeveloped as Harvey Nichols department store. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Briggate's Empire Palace Thatre.

An undated view of The Empire Palace Theatre is on the left, in the centre. It opened in August 1898.

The Empire Palace Theatre pictured circa 1903.

An undated view of the Empire Palace Theatre. On the right can be seen the sign for City Varieties at the entrance to Swan Street.

Arthur Askey registers amazement at the size of his garment after his daughter Anthea has shrunk it in the wash. The pair were appearing in The Love Match at the theatre in October 1955.

The Empire Palace Theatre pictured in 1960.

