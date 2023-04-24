News you can trust since 1890
What remains of the Leeds castle that's not a castle

It’s the castle ruin found in the heart of a Leeds gem.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST

The folly was designed and built by master craftsman George Nettleton in 1821 for Thomas Nicholson, the owner of Roundhay Park. It was intended as an ornamental feature to provide entertainment for the Nicholson family.

His daughters visited to sew and shooting parties on the estate used the upper room as a luncheon venue.

The folly served as a summerhouse and originally had a wooden roof. Located at the head of Waterloo Lake it was it was built to resemble a much older structure.

The castle ruin in Roundhay Park. PIC: Steve StantonThe castle ruin in Roundhay Park. PIC: Steve Stanton
The castle ruin in Roundhay Park. PIC: Steve Stanton

Check out this video of what remains of what is now a Grade II listed structure which has been part of life in Roundhay Park for generations.

