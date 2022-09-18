News you can trust since 1890
What remains of Leeds Central Station: clues still remain hinting at Leeds city centre's 'other' rail station

Unusually for a city of its size, the centre of Leeds now only has one rail station – but this wasn’t always the case.

By Richard Beecham
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:45 am

Just a few hundred yards down Whitehall Road from Leeds City Station, Leeds Central Station once stood for more than a century.

Trains to and from the station mainly travelled to and from South Yorkshire, on the LNW line.

The station closed in 1967 when rail operators consolidated all city centre services into Leeds City Station, but clues can still be seen as to its past.

1. Collage Maker-16-Sep-2022-07.16-PM.jpg

Visual clues of the station's past are few and far between, but they're still there if you know where to look...

Photo: Richard Beecham/Leodis

2. All aboard!

The station first opened in 1854, and served Leeds for more than 100 years, boasting eight platforms. (Pic: Leodis)

Photo: Leodis

3. Front view

This photo, taken by British Railways in 1954, shows the front view of the station onto Wellington Street. The warehouse of James Hare Ltd, woollen merchants and manufacturers, of 72 Wellington Street, can be seen on the far right. (Pic: Leodis)

Photo: Leodis

4. Adverts aplenty

The station closed in 1967, when all of its services were subsumed by the newly merged Leeds City Station. Central station's frontage stretched down Wellington Street. This photograph from the 1950s shows some of the adverts from the time, including one suggesting to "Have a Guinness when you're tired". (Pic: Leodis)

Photo: Leodis

