Members of the public gathered near to the site to watch the moment the chimney stacks came down as part of the continued demolition of the site.

A number of roads were closed in the area ahead of the blowdown, while an exclusion zone was also put in place which meant a number of homes were evacuated for safety.

A rolling road closure was put on the A162 and M62 for around 15 minutes, and a no fly zone was put in place for a mile around the site.

Ferrybridge Power Station

In contrast to other demolitions, the chimney stacks were blown so they fell to the side, making it an impressive spectacle for those in place.

Demolition began in 2018, with the first of several major blowdowns in July of the following year, during which one of the towering cooling towers was reduced to rubble with the help of explosives.