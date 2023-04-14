News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
13 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
15 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
16 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
16 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
17 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

10 changes people in Leeds want see in happen in the city centre - from a tram service to a ban on scooters

Here are ten changes people want to see in Leeds city centre.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 14th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

From better transportation services to a swimming pool with waterslides, there are plenty of revisions and attractions the people of Leeds would like to see in the city centre. Here are ten suggestions for changes in Leeds city centre, proposed by YEP readers.

Hannah May said: "More independent shops, cafes and restaurants to replace all the empty shops!"

1. More independent shops

Hannah May said: "More independent shops, cafes and restaurants to replace all the empty shops!" Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Johnny Flanagan said: "I would like to see Leeds have a landmark. So people all over the world would recognise it as being from Leeds. We have the Leeds Lights in November. Why not have it all year round?"

2. Light Night all year round

Johnny Flanagan said: "I would like to see Leeds have a landmark. So people all over the world would recognise it as being from Leeds. We have the Leeds Lights in November. Why not have it all year round?" Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Deborah Armstrong said: "Take a tip from Manchester they have great public transport and free buses in the city!"

3. Free buses into the city centre

Deborah Armstrong said: "Take a tip from Manchester they have great public transport and free buses in the city!" Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Gary Buttle said: "Free parking to bring people in [to the city centre] to shop or [enjoy] food or entertainment."

4. Free parking

Gary Buttle said: "Free parking to bring people in [to the city centre] to shop or [enjoy] food or entertainment." Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Leeds