Young Leeds woman in constant pain crowdfunding to have bladder removed to get life back

The symptoms of the condition include an intense pelvic pain and sudden strong urges to pee.

The condition tends to affect mainly women in their 40s.

Kirsty Beal is crowdfunding to have her bladder removed cc Gary Longbottom/JPI Media

However, Kirsty is believed to be one of the youngest sufferers of the condition which has forced her to delay trying to children with her beloved partner Charlie and put her life "on hold".

Kirsty, from Kirkstall, had a suprapubic catheter fitted to stabilise the condition - with doctors expecting it to be changed every ten weeks.

Instead, her condition has worsened to the point it must be refitted every 48 hours.

This has caused Kirsty to halt her ambitions to return to teaching and she is instead in limbo.

cc Gary Longbottom/JPI Media

She has now launched a crowd fundraiser for a cystectomy and ileal conduit which would remove her bladder and create a stoma.

More than 40 donations towards the £35,000 target on GoFundMe have been made in just days.

"I just want my life back", Kirsty told the YEP.

"All of this happened right as my career was just starting.

cc Gary Longbottom/JPI Media

"I have wanted to be a teacher since I was a child.

"My mum can remember me pretending to teach in our house.

"My dreams have been put on hold due to this pain."

Kirsty first started with issues aged 19 when she contracted a kidney infection.

Kirsty Beal with her partner Charlie

She was then diagnosed with the condition - with many of her recent treatment options delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

"It changes the way I live", Kirsty said.

"At first I was very stubborn and continued to work but I can't anymore."

Kirsty's catheter was fitted in April 2018 with hopes that she would be able to conduct a normal life.

"This wasn't the case", Kirsty added.

"Originally, I was told the catheter would need to be changed every ten weeks.

Kirsty with Alison

"It has now got so bad that it is every 48 hours, I can barely leave the house."

Kirsty has now been placed on an urgent surgery list on the NHS.

However, due to the Covid pandemic this may still be months or years away and Kirsty is desperate to regain normality.

Kirsty told the YEP: "My body is just in too much pain.

"I am hoping with surgery I would be able to come off medication and live a normal life."

Kirsty said the support of her family and partner Charlie has been the only thing which keeps her going.

"They have all been amazing", she added.

"This has had such a massive impact on me.

"Some days I have a flare up and can barely even get dressed, but Charlie supports me so much.

"I couldn't do it without them."

A fundraiser has now been launched in order to raise the £35,000 needed for Kirsty's urgent private surgery.

Kirsty said her supportive cousin Alison set up the fundraiser on her behalf and she has been overwhelmed by the donations so far.