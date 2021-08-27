Yorkshire health partnership hosts question time for the voluntary and community sector

The latest in a series of community resilience events hosted by West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership (WY&H HCP) is set to take place on Friday October 15.

The fourth in the ‘Stronger, healthier, better together’ series, will once again bring voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) partners across West Yorkshire and Harrogate together to ask questions.

The webinar will be hosted by Rob Webster, CBE (WY&H HCP CEO Lead) and Hilary Thompson, Lead for WY&H HCP Harnessing the Power of Communities.

Rob Webster

It includes a panel of six health and care leaders including Helen Hirst, Chief Officer for Bradford district and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group and WY&H HCP Lead for the Partnership’s System Leadership and Development Programme and Frances Newall, NHS England, Head of Engagement and Communications.

Rob Webster said: ‘Having the VCSE as members of our Partnership is critical to our success.

"Bringing colleagues together in this way gives everyone a chance to have their say on health and care developments across the area as well as the future of our integrated care system. In doing so, we will be able to hear directly about what is important to them and the diverse communities they support’.

Hilary Thompson said: ‘The sessions events are designed to promote new ways of thinking about how we can help ourselves and others as we move forward together.

"We are grateful to everyone who has given their time to make this an inspiring and exciting question time event, including our speakers, VCSE partners and volunteers’.

VCSE colleagues are asked to join the session by registering at https://bit.ly/3yMIx3g before the end of September.