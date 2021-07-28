Pictured, Adil Rashid, a Yorkshire and England Cricketer. Reflecting on the partnership to provide more than 20,000 free meals and 1000 hours of cricket throughout summer he said: “It is fantastic to see such a great project helping to feed children in my community of Bradford." Photo credit: PA

The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation has joined forces with Morrisons to provide more than 20,000 free meals and 1000 hours of cricket throughout summer to help support the region's most vulnerable families.

With many children coming from low-income households across the region, holiday hunger is a major issue for families who may not have access to free school meals throughout the summer months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation has joined forces with Morrisons to provide more than 20,000 free meals and 1000 hours of cricket throughout summer to help holiday hunger. Photo credit: Getty

Now across West Yorkshire 12 community hubs will provide thousands of children a free nutritious lunch as part of the the Crick-Eat partnership.

The programme will also provide hours of engaging and fun cricket coaching from professionally trained coaches.

Bradford-born Adil Rashid, a Yorkshire Cricket Club player and England cricketer, witnessed the meals in full swing as he visited Park Avenue venue in his home city this week.

The leg-spinner said: “It is fantastic to see such a great project helping to feed children in my community of Bradford.

Morrisons community champions will be working with 12 venues in West Yorkshire to deliver the packed lunches including snacks and refreshments - with over 20,000 nutritious meals set to be provided throughout the summer. Photo credit: PA

"I have been to Park Avenue to see the programme and it is great to see that the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation and Morrisons are able to feed those children who might go hungry this summer."

Elsewhere in Bradford the Sutton Community Centre, Karmand Community Centre, the Rockwell Centre and the Beap Community Partnership are chosen venues.

In Leeds community hubs are Hovingham Primary School, the Bilal Sports Centre and Brudenell Primary School, in Harehills.

While Elland Cricket Club, in Calderdale, Liversedge Cricket Club in Kirklees and King James Fernside, in Huddersfield are also included.

Pictured, From left to right: Matthew Caunt, Zara Saunders and Helen Perkin, who are some of the Morrisons community champions helping roll out the Crick-Eat partnership scheme this week in West Yorkshire. Photo credit: Submitted picture.

Morrisons community 'champions' will be working with their local venue to deliver the packed lunches including snacks and refreshments - with over 20,000 nutritious meals set to be provided throughout the summer.

As well as supplying lunches Morrisons has teamed up with Colgate Palmolive to provide 10,000 toothbrushes and 10,000 tooth pastes to support dental hygiene among children.

Rebecca Singleton, a community director at Morrisons, said: "As we move towards a brighter summer, we’re committed to making good things happen within our communities.

"No child should ever go hungry and so we’re proud to be supporting Crick-EAT and the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation in this important partnership, bringing children together for a summer of good food, cricket and fun!"

AcrossWest Yorkshire 12 community hubs will provide thousands of children a free nutritious lunch as part of the the Crick-Eat partnership. The programmewill also providehours of engaging and fun cricket coaching from professionally trained coaches. Photo credit: Submitted picture

Crick-EAT, which started this week, is running until September 3.

For more information or to book a place, parents can email [email protected].

__________

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.