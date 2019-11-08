Why Leeds is leading the way for pioneering research into treatment of heart disease

The use of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (CMR) to scan for Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) is on the increase, however training for clinicians, such as consultants and senior trainees, are limited.

At Leeds General Infirmary, heart treatment experts, like cardiologists and radiologists, from across the UK took part in a master-class on how to use Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (CMR) scanning as a way of making an accurate diagnosis and prognosis.

It was being hosted by the charity Heart Research UK, which was founded in Leeds in 1967 by David Watson, a cardiovascular surgeon in the city at that time.

A new way of scanning heart disease has been studied in Leeds.

He was prompted to set up the organisation following the death of a young patient.

Since then, Heart Research UK has funded £25m of research in to the prevention, treatment and cure of Heart Disease.

Large scale clinical trials have led to CMR becoming a mainstream clinical investigation for IHD detection, but training opportunities are still low.

Thursday’s session focussed on diagnosis and management of patients with IHD with practical scanning experience for all delegates and clinical reporting provided by a faculty of international experts in CMR.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, chief executive of Heart Research UK, said: “Heart Research UK has a long history of funding pioneering research and medical education. Our masterclasses are a unique series of courses, bringing a leading team of experts together to teach the latest skills and techniques to the next generation of clinicians.