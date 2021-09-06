Lateral flow tests are used to determine if people who are not displaying Covid-19 symptoms are carrying the virus.

People displaying symptoms of the virus are not advised to take a lateral flow test, and are instead required to take a PCR test either at home or at a drive-in or walk-in testing site.

It is advised that people take lateral flow tests twice a week if they are not displaying symptoms.

Lateral flow tests, or asymptomatic tests, can be collected from pharmacies or taken for free at several centres across Leeds.

How long does a lateral flow test take?

Lateral flow tests are a lot quicker than PCR tests, and take only half an hour to provide results when taken at home.

If taken at a testing site results may take a little longer.

How much is a PCR test?

Lateral flow tests are free when obtained via the GOV.UK website or conducted at one of the listed test centres.

When ordered online lateral flow test results must be recorded on the NHS website.

Boxes of tests can also be collected from pharmacies such as Boots and Superdrug for free across the UK.

Where can I get a lateral flow test?

Universities in Leeds are offering free lateral flow testing for students.

Book in for an asymptomatic test here.It is advised that people should collect a free kit from their local pharmacy or order a lateral flow testing kit online via the GOV.UK website to conduct tests from home.

Testing from home

People are advised to conduct two lateral flow tests a week from home.

Order a home testing kit from GOV.UK here or collect a kit from a nearby pharmacy for free.