West Yorkshire Police confirm two people have died in 24 hours after taking suspected counterfeit anxiety medication and sleeping pills
West Yorkshire Police have released an urgent warning over the use of counterfeit medication after the deaths of two people in Wakefield from suspected misuse.
Both died in the past 48 hours and two more people have been hospitalised within the past two days.
The drugs involved are thought to be Zopiclone, often used as a sleeping pill, and the anxiety medication Pregabalin, which is also used to treat epilepsy.
The deaths are not currently being treated as suspicious.
One of the hospitalised people, who was known to one of the deceased, is receiving treatment after admitting to taking an overdose of Zopiclone.
West Yorkshire Police said: "It is possible that these people have been using counterfeit medication, which is believed to look identical to the genuine products.
"Mixing medication can increase the likelihood of an overdose and for this reason, it is important people only take medication which is prescribed to them by a medical professional and dispensed at a pharmacy.
"Anyone with any concerns over the medication they have been prescribed is advised to contact their GP. Anyone using medication who is being supported by the Drug and Alcohol Service is similarly advised to contact their support worker."