Both died in the past 48 hours and two more people have been hospitalised within the past two days.

The drugs involved are thought to be Zopiclone, often used as a sleeping pill, and the anxiety medication Pregabalin, which is also used to treat epilepsy.

The deaths are not currently being treated as suspicious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medication

One of the hospitalised people, who was known to one of the deceased, is receiving treatment after admitting to taking an overdose of Zopiclone.

West Yorkshire Police said: "It is possible that these people have been using counterfeit medication, which is believed to look identical to the genuine products.

"Mixing medication can increase the likelihood of an overdose and for this reason, it is important people only take medication which is prescribed to them by a medical professional and dispensed at a pharmacy.