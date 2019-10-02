Walkers Light Up Leeds for St Gemma's Hospice

More than 500 people took part in the new Light Up Leeds walks to raise cash for St Gemma's Hospice.

Walkers braved pouring rain on Saturday night to complete six or 12 mile routes while carrying lanterns to remember loved ones.

Walkers at the Light Up Leeds fundraiser.

Fundraisers met up at Leeds Beckett University’s Headingley Campus before setting off on the walks through Headingley, Meanwood, Moortown and Roundhay

St Gemma's fundraiser Emma Heslington, said: "The community really came together, with fantastic volunteers supporting work in the event village and marshalling along the route despite the adverse weather conditions."

Former Leeds Rhinos star Richard Mathers and his nine-year-old daughter, Blossom, were among hundreds of St Gemma’s Hospice supporters taking part.

They were walking in memory of Mr Mathers' mum, Kim, who died aged 47 on Christmas Eve 2003, and her twin sister, Estelle Angus, who died aged 62 in May this year.

Mr Mathers, who played for rugby league clubs including Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers, said his mum and auntie - who both suffered from cancer - were cared for by “wonderful” staff at St Gemma’s.

Since losing him mum when he was 20, Mr Mathers, who also has a five-year-old daughter called Ottilie, has helped to raise thousands of pounds in support of the hospice.