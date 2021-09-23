Cath Noakes, Professor of Environmental Engineering for Buildings at the University of Leeds and a member of the Government’s scientific advisory group SAGE, has been elected a Fellow of the Academy in an award given to outstanding engineers for their remarkable achievements in business or academia.

Professor Noakes became a member of SAGE at the start of the pandemic in the UK, in spring 2020. As an engineer, she brought a different insight to the way the virus may spread inside buildings, particularly hospitals, where the virus could be in the air.

Her work has focused on the use of ventilation and air purification technologies to reduce the spread of the virus.

Prof Cath Noakes.

A mechanical engineer by training, Prof Noakes received her first degree and PhD from the University of Leeds. She is an expert in fluid dynamics.

She said: “I am honoured to be elected a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. At school I decided I wanted to be an engineer and to show that the profession can make a real

difference and play a pivotal role in improving the world. The pandemic has presented society with enormous challenges.

"But science and engineering are enabling us to get back to as near as normal a life as possible. I also want this award to send a message to young women interested in engineering: it is a great, exciting and worthwhile career.”

Prof Nick Plant, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Innovation at the University of Leeds, said: “It is fantastic news that Cath is being honoured by the Royal Academy of Engineering.