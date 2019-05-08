'To them he is not just a child with a disability - he is Euan, their friend'

THE MUM of a ten-year-old Leeds schoolboy who cannot walk far unaided has paid tribute to his "amazing" classmates who scaled dizzying heights in a life-changing fundraiser.

Moortown Highfield Primary School pupil Euan Ashurst of Alwoodley has the progressive muscle wasting condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy and relies on being pushed in a manual wheelchair.

Euan Ashurst pictured (centre) with his friends after their sponsored climbing challenge.

a total of 22 children set out to climb the equivalent height of the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Sunday (May 5) to raise more than half of the £5,400 needed for a battery-powered wheelchair so Euan can join his friends in the school playground and have some independence.

They smashed the 2,160m target and climbed more than 3,000m up nine metre high climbing walls at Clip 'n Climb on Brown Lane, Holbeck, Leeds.

Euan's mum Alex Ashurst said the sponsored climb raised £3,600 and Leeds charity Physcap is to donate £2,700 towards the new wheelchair.

Mrs Ashurst said: "The kids were absolutely amazing and cheered each other on and supported and encouraged each other when they got a bit tired.

A youngster scaling the heights at Clip 'n Climb in Leeds.

"The new chair is going to make a huge difference . He will have some independence and be able to join in at playtime.

"He is so excited and is so looking forward to it. It is going to be life-changing for him.

"At the moment he hasn't got the strength to push a manual wheelchair. If we go out anywhere he has to rely on me or his dad to push him.

"With this new chair he could go with his brother to the corner shop, that's something he has never been able to do.

Euan Ashurst pictured with his parents Alex and Warren and his brothers Rory and Luke.

"Also, at high school he won't have to rely on a teacher pushing him from class to class."

Paying tribute to Euan's friends at Highfield Primary School, Mrs Ashurst said: "The are absolutely fantastic, they are an amazing bunch of kids.

"From him starting out in reception they have been absolutely lovely with him, they have been so accepting and so accommodating.

"To them he is not just a child with a disability he is Euan, he is their friend."