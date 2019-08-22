This was a great effort to help a charity for children with cancer in Leeds

Accountants Sindy Smetham and Kate Roberts figured they could get fit and help children with cancer, by taking part in the Run for All Leeds 10k.

Both employees from Garforth-based Business Works UK, completed the challenge for The Give A Duck Foundation.

This children’s cancer charity provides Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program to many UK principal treatment centres, including Leeds General Infirmary.

Chemo Duck is a soft, cuddly yellow duck, with either a port or a hickman line, depending which is used by a child to administer their medicine.

Developed with the help of child life specialists and medical professionals, the programme helps introduce children, and their families, to their new life once diagnosed with cancer. Chemo Duck helps to alleviate fear and anxiety for the children through play therapy.

The women’s sponsorship of £450, that smashed a target of £250, will fund 18 Chemo Duck programmes for children diagnosed with cancer at the LGI.

A total 10 runners raised a final sum of £3,128.84 for Give a Duck, to fund 125 Chemo Duck programmes to children in Yorkshire. The small, Wakefield-based charity had a record number of runners this year and hopes to double this for the 2020 Leeds 10K.

Jo Tomlinson, owner of Business Works UK said: “This is a great charity, and we are happy to support their fantastic work in any way we can. We donate a duck on behalf of every new client we sign up and support other initiatives throughout the year.”

Around 1,500 children are diagnosed with cancer in the UK each year and the charity aims to deliver Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program to every child diagnosed with cancer in the UK.

Eve Corry from Give A Duck said: “Business Works have now funded 72 Chemo Ducks for children at the LGI. With Sindy and Kate’s fundraising, they have now supported 90 families in Yorkshire. A wonderful achievement! We are hugely thankful for their continued support.”

To join the team next year, visit www.giveaduck.org.uk or to support Sindy and Kate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kate-RobertsandSindy-Smetham