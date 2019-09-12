This supermarket team in Leeds supported a colleague and raised thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

A warrior-style challenge and a black tie gala helped a Leeds Aldi store raise more than £15,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, helping the supermarket to donate £4 million to the charity across the UK.

The store on Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton, made multiple efforts to fundraise, as deputy manager Josh, 25,

received treatment on the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at St James’s hospital in Leeds, after being diagnosed with a Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumour in 2017.

He said: “The nurses and Youth Support Coordinators on the unit were amazing and really helpful, and I made some good mates. It helped having people there my own age who understood what I was going through. There were all sorts of activities to keep my mind off things.

“Thankfully the team at Aldi in Chapel Allerton have been supportive and amazing to me through everything.”