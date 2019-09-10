This Leeds building that will help to save lives is up for an ‘Oscar’

A stunning, ‘stilted’ extension to Leeds General Hospital is listed on the construction industry’s most prestigious awards shortlist.

The new inter-operative MRI and hybrid cardiac theatre, at the Clarendon Wing of Leeds General Infirmary, was handed over by Leeds-based BAM Construction last December.

This four-storey extension provides a one-stop shop for neuro operation and scanning, and the only flexible hybrid cardio theatre in the north of the UK.

Construction work was led by Daniel Marsh, who is short-listed for the industry’s ‘Oscars’ – construction manager of the year awards, organised by the Chartered Institute of Building.

The Leeds structure took over 160 people just under a year to build, and Mr Marsh, 35, insists teamwork is responsible for its success.

He and his team had to overcome major challenges, including collision risk from the hospital’s nearby helipad, problems from the magnetic field of the MRI scanners, and alterations to four potentially lethal quench pipes containing super-chilled helium at minus 270 degrees.

At times, they worked just a 40mm partition away from live surgery.

Mr Marsh has personal connections to the site. His wife is a midwife for the Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trusts and his son was born in the Clarendon wing.

He said: “We adopted the Hospital’s children’s charity for the year we were here, and raised over £16,000 for them.

“My abiding memory was how good it was to work alongside the staff and children. We helped them to do a video featuring the children in construction clothing, called The Inspectors are Coming.”

Winners of the awards will be announced on September 18.