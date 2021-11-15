Rob Webster has been appointed new CEO-designate for the West Yorkshire Integrated Care System (ICS) which, if Government plans are approved, will take over budgets and commissioning powers for the region, currently held by Clinical Commissioning Groups such as Leeds CCG.

The reorganisation is part of the Health and Care Bill which is currently going through Parliament, and had its second reading at the House of Commons on July 14. It contains a series of measures which would formally establish ICSs and give their governing bodies a broader range of responsibilities.

Rob has led the West Yorkshire ICS since 2016 and has now been appointed its CEO-designate, after a recruitment process through NHS England and NHS Improvement, ready to take up the post from April 2022 should Parliament confirm the plans.

He has carried out his role at the ICS alongside working as chief executive for South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

He said: ‘It’s a privilege to have been confirmed as CEO-Designate for the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership and our Integrated Care System.

“Our work in West Yorkshire in the coming years will be built upon an established track record of strong system leadership and working across health and care with our communities.

“ I am in no doubt that this will be a period of significant challenge for all of us, as well as a significant opportunity.

“Together, we can make meaningful and lasting improvements that improve outcomes for all, whoever we are and wherever we live.”

Cathy Elliott, Chair-Designate for the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board said: ‘This important appointment is great news for us all.

“With a strong focus on distributed leadership, Rob firmly believes in the power of the NHS, councils, Healthwatch, hospices, the voluntary community social enterprise sector and communities being equal partners at a local and system level for better joined up care for people, delivered locally.

“An ethos which will continue to move us forward into the future together. I’m very much looking forward to working with Rob for and with our West Yorkshire partners.”

The Health and Social Care Bill aims to integrate care and make it easier for different health bodies to collaborate and pool resources - but it has not been without its critics.

He joined calls from campaign group We Own It for the Government to ditch the Bill and was part of a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in October, alongside more than 35 Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and SNP MPs.

Trade unionists and critics claim the Bill will allow private companies to sit on the boards that oversee the new ICSs and make decisions about how many is spent.

Speaking to the YEP at the time, Mr Burgon said: “We can’t allow our NHS to be transformed into a USA-style healthcare system. It would be completely unacceptable. We need to have an NHS where people are put before profit.”