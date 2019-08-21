This is when Shakespeare Medical Practice will accept walk-in patients with minor illnesses without appointments on Bank Holiday Monday

Have your say

Health bosses have issued advice for where people with minor illnesses can go as an alternative to A&E on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Shakespeare Medical Practice, on Cromwell Mount, Burmantofts, can provide health advice and treatments for a range of conditions, as well as GP services for un-registered patients in need.

Centre managers are urging people who do not need to visit A&E to instead attend the walk-in centre to help reduce pressure on services on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26).

When will it be open?

Shakespeare Medical Practice will be open as usual between the hours of 8am and 8pm on Monday.

The centre is open 365 days a year, including bank holidays, between 8am and 8pm.

When to attend the walk-in centre

The walk-in centre can be used for patients who have a minor illness - or for people who are worried about their health but it is not an emergency.

Issues can include coughs, chest infections, fevers, sore throats and headaches.

Do I need an appointment

No appointment is needed to attend the walk-in centre.

Patients just need to arrive at the practice and register at the reception desk.

What does the practice say?

Rebecca Chege, clinical service manager at Shakespeare Medical Practice, said: “We hope both residents and those visiting Leeds over the bank holiday remain safe and healthy.

"However, in the event that they need urgent care, we will be open to treat all general illness and minor injuries, promptly and conveniently, while leaving A&E departments for people with life-threatening illness.”