This is how this Leeds family chose to honour their son

A community turned out in force for a wonderful fundraiser in memory of a Leeds teenager who died suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Tomfest 2019 took place in Garforth, organised by the family of Tom Reid, the 19-year old who died in September 2009, on his first day at university in London.

The inspiring event was both in honour of Tom, and to raise funds for CRY, or Cardiac Risk in the Young, charity.

Tom was a former student at Garforth Community College, who received the ‘Personality of the Year’ award at his year 13 Leavers’ Prom.

He collapsed due to a a previously undiagnosed heart condition, while attending a UCL freshers’ event.

The Reid family, from Garforth, have supported CRY since Tom’s death, and hosted a day of live music, crafts, entertainment and fun at the Lord Gascoigne Pub in Garforth.

Family, friends, and the local community turned out in force. The evening activity, including a silent auction, was at the Welfare Hall in Garforth, and featured a DJ set from Tom’s brother, DJ Alex Reid, and a performance by band The Flow, with Matty, Tom’s cousin, on guitar.

TomFest 2019 raised a total of £3,625 for CRY and the family is grateful to all those who supported their effort.

Every week in the UK around 12 young people, under 35, die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

Chief executive of CRY, Dr Steven Cox, said: “All of CRY’s unique services are funded through the tireless efforts of families who have suffered the tragic and sudden loss of a child, sibling or partner. I would like to thank Halina, Anthony and Alex for their ongoing support and commitment to CRY in Tom’s memory over the past decade.”