This free course aims to break down health care barriers for LGBTQ+ people in Leeds

free self-advocacy groups that will support LGBTQ+ people to be more involved with their healthcare, are to run in Leeds.

Special courses have been developed, for people with additional needs of either autism, mental health issues or learning disabilities, to run from now until March next year.

Andrew Farrell has developed courses, using his extensive experience working in front line mental health roles and delivering counselling within the third sector.

He said: “I was really attracted to developing and facilitating this course as I have repeatedly witnessed the challenges faced by these marginalised groups through my front-line work.

“Belonging to two or more under-represented groups can magnify barriers to accessing vital support, and the key aim of this course has been to remove some of those barriers, enabling people to flourish.”

Cheryl Ferris-Stewart, development worker, said: “Since I’ve started working on this project I’ve learned more about my rights, feel more confident, and generally feel I am able to cope better in the world.

“The project is important so that people can learn about their rights. A lot of the time we’re not told what our rights are or what we’re entitled to. You might think you know how to speak to people, but we can always learn how to better communicate to achieve our goals, have our rights respected and stand up for ourselves, and these are vital elements of the course.”

For course dates, or more information, email lgbtinclusion@advonet.org.uk

Local advocacy organisation Advonet will use funding from the Government and Equalities office to pilot the groups.