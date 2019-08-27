These Leeds stockbrokers are investing time and energy to support a special charity

Cycling enthusiasts from a Leeds investment management and stockbroking firm are ready to roll, for the official 2019 UCI Road World Championships Sportive on September 22.

The team from Redmayne Bentley are getting on their bikes to raise money for Leeds Cares, the office’s chosen charity for 2019.

Joint chief executive David Loudon, who is also a trustee of the charity, will lead the team. He said: “It will certainly be a challenge, but we are absolutely committed to going the distance for this charity.”

They are undergoing a strict training regime to ride one of three distances – the ‘short’ 72km route, the medium route of 98km and the long 150km ride.

Leeds Cares is the fundraising partner of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships Sportive, which is based in Harrogate.

Working with eight hospitals across the Leeds Teaching Hospitals’ NHS Trust, the charity supports treatment, research, education, specialist staff and cutting-edge equipment among many other causes and projects at the Trust.

Finance manager Simon Milestone and PR executive Ruth Peterson took part in the Leeds Charity Canal Challenge last month, walking as far as 29 miles along the Leeds Liverpool Canal. They were joined by chairman Keith Loudon, who trekked eight miles in total. Another group is planning to take part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks event later this year. The office has held various other events.

To support the team effort visit the following Just Giving page; www.justgiving.com/fundraising/redmayne-bentley-leeds-cares)