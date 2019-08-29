These lawyers are getting fit while fundraising for a great cause in Leeds

Legal eagles are hitting the road on bikes this weekend and throughout September, to support a Leeds charity for families.

Solicitors and staff from Ison Harrison are gearing up to take part in the fundraising initiative while benefitting from a fitness drive.

Around 50 employees at the law firm are involved, and aim to raise £5000 for the Little Hiccups charity.

Little Hiccups is a Leeds-based support group for families who have a child with disabilities or special needs.

Kickstarting the firm’s #CycleSeptember campaign, Ison Harrison’s new Barnsley branch manager, Anne Robertson, will undertake a 127-mile sponsored bike ride along the entire length of the Leeds Liverpool Canal this weekend.

A former qualified nurse, Anne joined Ison Harrison in March 2018, and became branch manager of Barnsley in July this year.

From September 1, the firm’s newly launched community fund will donate £1 for every mile cycled by Ison Harrison staff throughout the month.

As Little Hiccups is celebrating 10 years in operation, they have pledged to try to raise £10,000 every month in 2019. Staff from all the firm’s 14 branches will be dusting their bikes down to help.

At the end of September, the miles cycled will be totalled up and turned into an equivalent donation to Little Hiccups along with the money from Anne’s challenge.

Managing partner of Ison Harrison, Jonathan Wearing, said: “We believe in having a close connection in the communities we work in and this is a really positive way for the whole firm to come together in support of a deserving local cause.

“This follows a year long effort during our fortieth anniversary year where we raised £10k for 40 local charities.

“We hope we can go some way to helping to depopulate Leeds City Centre with cars by encouraging team members to get on their bikes – one month really can make a difference.”

To support Anne’s cycle ride for the charity by sponsoring her, visit her Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/littlehiccupscycle.