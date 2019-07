Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'ease of phone contact.' Respondents were asked ‘Generally, how easy is it to get through to someone at your GP practice on the phone?’ These are the Leeds surgeries ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience making phone contact at the respective GP surgeries. Click here to find out what the data means and see how the surgeries responded.

1. Ashfield Medical Centre 38.1% of patients reported it was easy to get through to Robin Lane Medical Centre on the phone, according to the figures.

2. The Fountain Medical Centre 40.0% of patients reported it was easy to get through to theThe Fountain Medical Centre on the phone according to the figures.

3. Robin Lane Medical Centre 40.9% of patients reported it was easy to get through to the Robin Lane Medical Centre on the phone, according to the figures.

4. Arthington Medical Centre 41.5% of patients reported it was easy to get through to the Arthington Medical Centre on the phone, according to the figures.

