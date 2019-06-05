These are the healthy life expectancy ages for Yorkshire - where does your area rank?

The figures, which were gathered by Public Health England, show that people in ten of the twelve areas analysed in Yorkshire can expect to live healthy lives for fewer years than the average person in the UK. Charity the Health Foundation said the figures, which assessed areas of England, showed an "astonishing level of variation" in the number of years people can expect to remain healthy dependant on their social and economic circumstances. They were calculated by the Office for National Statistics, who looked at the death rates in each area, as well as surveys in which people self-reported their level of health. The average number of years a man in the UK can expect to remain healthy is 63.4, while for women it is 63.8. This is based on statistics gathered between 2015 and 2017.

1. North Yorkshire Healthy life expectancy for men: 64.9, for women: 68.1

2. York Healthy life expectancy for men: 65.3, for women: 64.7

3. East Riding of Yorkshire Healthy life expectancy for men: 63.7, for women: 63.1

4. Leeds Healthy life expectancy for men: 62, for women: 64

