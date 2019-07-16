These are the best and worst hospitals for urgent and emergency care in and around Leeds, according to the CQC

These are the best and worst hospitals for urgent and emergency care in and around Leeds.

These are the best and worst hospitals for urgent and emergency care in and around Leeds, according to the Care Quality Commission.

They are ranked in order from best to the ones that require improvement.

1. Leeds General Infirmary

2. Bradford Royal Infirmary

3. Harrogate District Hospital

4. Calderdale Royal Hospital

Page 1 of 3