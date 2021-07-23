But cases of coronavirus are on the rise across the country.

The latest government figures show 67 out of 107 in Leeds still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Leeds recorded 5,159 cases in the seven days to July 16, a rate of 650.5 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Harehills North Harehills North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 250%, from 152.6 to 534.1.

2. Osmondthorpe & Neville Hill Osmondthorpe & Neville Hill has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 269%, from 261.4 to 702.5.

3. Yeadon South Yeadon South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 123%, from 384.8 to 857.1.

4. Swarcliffe Swarcliffe has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 121%, from 411.2 to 907.5.