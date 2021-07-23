The Leeds areas where Covid cases are rising fastest as restrictions are lifted in England
Nightclubs are open, workers no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 4:45 am
But cases of coronavirus are on the rise across the country.
The latest government figures show 67 out of 107 in Leeds still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
Leeds recorded 5,159 cases in the seven days to July 16, a rate of 650.5 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.
