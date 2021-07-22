The big yellow American bus is offering mindfulness sessions in an effort to combat mental health issues experienced in the pandemic.

Run by The Heart Movement, the bus will provide an open-access and free community space to help people connect with others and experience the benefits of a mindfulness practice.

Sessions include the science of mindfulness, listening spaces and an introduction to heart intelligence technology using bio-feedback. People can learn about breathing techniques to help calm the nervous system and ways to cultivate happiness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big yellow American bus is offering mindfulness sessions in an effort to combat mental health issues experienced in the pandemic

The Heart Bus visited the Hunslet Health Centre on Wednesday (July 21).

Open sessions will be held at the Old Fire Station in Gipton today (Thursday), Slung Low in Holbeck on Friday and Dortmund Square in the city centre on Sunday.

Launched in 2019, the Heart Movement is a non-profit organisation helping to support people across the UK in finding ways to improve their health and wellbeing.

Managing director Ri Ferrier said: "We are so excited to bring our Heart Bus to Leeds We want to respond to the isolation and suffering that people have experienced as a result of the pandemic.

Run by The Heart Movement, the bus will provide an open-access and free community space

"We know that heart-based mindfulness practices can help, but they're not available for everyone. And we want to change that.

"The Heart Movement has a radical vision to bring free wellbeing resources to people from all walks of life.

"We especially want to visit communities that have been impacted by COVID-19 and invite people to join us for a cup of tea, connection and a safe space for listening and kindness.”

Following on from the Leeds tour, the Heart Bus will go on to visit cities including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cambridge, Oxford, Swindon, Exeter, Plymouth, Falmouth, Weymouth and Portsmouth.