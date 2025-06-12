Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has revealed the family reason why he is supporting Leeds-based children’s cancer charity the Candlelighters Trust.

Powell’s grandson Clarke Richardson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia early this year and spent his first birthday in intensive care. The coach paid an emotional tribute to Candlelighters at his weekly press conference today (Thursday) ahead of Sunday’s home Betfred Super League game against Leigh Leopards.

That will be a fundraiser for the charity which provides practical, emotional and financial support to children living with cancer in Yorkshire and their families. The game is being sponsored by Team Clarkey Boy, set up to raise money for Candlelighters. Team Clarkey Boy’s logo will feature on the front of Trinity’s playing jerseys and they will later be auctioned for Candlelighters.

“It is a pretty aggressive form of leukaemia, so it has been a really difficult and emotional time for my family, particularly my daughter Kegan and her husband Eamonn,” Powell revealed. “It is very difficult for families when that happens to them, particularly to someone so young - it was just before his first birthday when he went into hospital.

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It has been six months of constant treatment, the LGI’s [Leeds General Infirmary] oncology ward have been unbelievable in treating Clarke and the Candlelighters charity have been superb.”

A Team Clarkey Boy fund raising page has been set up via this link and there will be a bucket collection at Sunday’s game. Powell said: “When Clarke first got diagnosed, I told the players to treat me the same because this is my diversion away from the difficulties at home.

“They’ve been phenomenal and I’m really proud and honoured the club have done this. It’s a phenomenal thing to do and that's what kind of club this is. A lot of my family will be here on Sunday and it’ll be a big day for the charity.

Wakefield Trinity players are supporting fund-raising efforts for the Candlelighters charity. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Candlelighters have been unbelievable in providing support in all sorts of different ways, even grandparents’ meetings where you get to share the difficulties and emotional parts of what having an illness like this means to the whole family.

“My daughter would have found it much more difficult to get through this if it hadn't been for Candlelighters. I can’t speak highly enough of the charity and the support it has put around my family at this very difficult time.”

Of how the Powell and Richardson families have coped over the past six months, Powell said: “We've done what families do, stick together and support each other. Clarke has finished his chemo now and is at home. He has to go into hospital a fair bit for blood transfusions and it’s the start of a journey, because cancer is a journey.

“He’s happy and smiling at the moment, while still going through a very difficult time. He has been a really brave person and handled it so, so well. It has been really tough for him. We are all praying he’s going to be well and has a fantastic life.”