The 20 worst areas in Leeds for children in poverty according to new figures
These are the areas in Leeds which have the highest percentage of children living in poverty, according to the End Child Poverty Coalition.
New data released by the group, using figures from Loughborough University, shows the percentage of children in each area living in poverty, after housing costs, in 2017/18.
1. Hyde Park and Woodhouse
54 per cent of children in the area classified as being in poverty after housing costs, according to figures (Photo: Google).
2. Headingley
50 per cent of children in the area classified as being in poverty after housing costs, according to figures (Photo: Google).
3. Gipton and Harehills
47 per cent of children in the area classified as being in poverty after housing costs, according to figures (Photo: Google).
4. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill
43 per cent of children in the area classified as being in poverty after housing costs, according to figures (Photo: Google).
