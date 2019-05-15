The statistics were compiled by End Child Poverty and Loughborough University.

The 20 worst areas in Leeds for children in poverty according to new figures

These are the areas in Leeds which have the highest percentage of children living in poverty, according to the End Child Poverty Coalition.

New data released by the group, using figures from Loughborough University, shows the percentage of children in each area living in poverty, after housing costs, in 2017/18.

1. Hyde Park and Woodhouse

2. Headingley

3. Gipton and Harehills

4. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill

