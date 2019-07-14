Here are the CQC ratings for critical care providers in West Yorkshire.

The 10 best and worst hospitals for critical care in and around Leeds, according to the CQC

These are the 10 best and worst rated hospitals for critical care in and around Leeds, according to the CQC.

The Care Quality Commission defines critical care as "areas where patients receive more intensive monitoring and treatment for life-threatening conditions. These areas are usually described as high dependency units, intensive care units or critical care units." Here are the CQC ratings for critical care providers in West Yorkshire - ordered by outstanding to requires improvement.

Critical care at Leeds General Infirmary was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC.

1. Leeds General Infirmary

Critical care at Leeds General Infirmary was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Critical care at St James's Hospital was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC.

2. St James's Hospital

Critical care at St James's Hospital was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Critical care at Harrogate District Hospital was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC.

3. Harrogate District Hospital

Critical care at Harrogate District Hospital was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The eight-bed critical care unit at Nuffield Health was rated 'good' by the CQC.

4. Nuffield Health

The eight-bed critical care unit at Nuffield Health was rated 'good' by the CQC.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3