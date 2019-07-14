The 10 best and worst hospitals for critical care in and around Leeds, according to the CQC

The Care Quality Commission defines critical care as "areas where patients receive more intensive monitoring and treatment for life-threatening conditions. These areas are usually described as high dependency units, intensive care units or critical care units." Here are the CQC ratings for critical care providers in West Yorkshire - ordered by outstanding to requires improvement.

1. Leeds General Infirmary Critical care at Leeds General Infirmary was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. St James's Hospital Critical care at St James's Hospital was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Harrogate District Hospital Critical care at Harrogate District Hospital was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Nuffield Health The eight-bed critical care unit at Nuffield Health was rated 'good' by the CQC. Google other Buy a Photo

