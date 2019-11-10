Tampon tax used to donate £30k cash to help homeless women in Leeds

Dubbed the 'tampon tax', the Government receives millions in revenue each year from a 20% VAT on the cost of tampons and sanitary pads.

Efforts to scrap the controversial tax in Parliament were denied, however the Government later announced that the revenue would be used for projects benefiting women and girls across the country.

Now Leeds-based homelessness charity Simon on the Streets has received a £30,000 cash injection from the fund, through a programme called Homeless Link, to help vulnerable women in the city.

An undisclosed amount was also donated to Basis Yorkshire, a charity supporting sex workers in Leeds.

Simon on the Streets is planning on using the £29,358 to recruit two new women's outreach workers who will help to reduce the number of women living on the streets and in temporary accommodation in Leeds.

The workers will also support and engage with Leeds' 'hidden homeless' women - those who are living in unsuitable conditions in social housing but who have no means of escaping.

Partnering with St Anne's community centre, Simon on the Streets will also be able to help women access new Safe Space emergency accommodation.

The charity's CEO Eric Richardson said: "We have delivered outreach in the city for over 20 years and have seen an increase in the number of women who struggle to find gender-specific support while living on the streets of those 'hidden homeless' women living in dangerous and exploitative situations just to keep a roof over their head.

"This funding is fantastic news as it will ensure that we have gender specific workers, using a trauma-informed approach to engage and support the women both emotionally and practically."

Homeless Link's Assistant Director of Practice and Partnerships Tasmin Maitland added: “Women’s homelessness is a growing crisis. Despite this, women who are homeless or at risk of homelessness are one of the most marginalised groups in our society and the specialist support that they need is often lacking or non-existent.