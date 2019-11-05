Swan cruelly shot with air rifle on Leeds Liverpool Canal finds love with rescue mate
A swan that was cruelly shot with an air rifle on the Leeds Liverpool Canal has found love with a fellow rescue swan after making a full recovery.
The injured swan was battling for her life last winter when she was picked up in Shipley by Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital.
Surviving against the odds, she was released back into the wild after five weeks of treatment.
Yesterday, she was introduced to an injured male swan which had been recently rescued by volunteers at the hospital.
The volunteers captured the two swans canoodling on the water, much to the delight of the hospital's supporters.
One supporter said: "Both heart wrenching and heart warming in the same post. Thank you to all you amazing peeps who made this happy ending possible!"