Swan cruelly shot with air rifle on Leeds Liverpool Canal finds love with rescue mate

The injured swan was battling for her life last winter when she was picked up in Shipley by Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital.

Surviving against the odds, she was released back into the wild after five weeks of treatment.

Yesterday, she was introduced to an injured male swan which had been recently rescued by volunteers at the hospital.

The two swans were rescued by Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital - and have found love since making a full recovery

The volunteers captured the two swans canoodling on the water, much to the delight of the hospital's supporters.