Support Leeds’ Penguins on their final Great North Run for Yorkshire Cancer Research

It will be an emotional challenge for the Great North Run Penguins this year, as they take part in the race for what may be their final time.

The Penguins have become a regular feature of the iconic race, and are preparing to go out on a high as they compete for the tenth time to hit an impressive £50,000 fundraising total for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Some members of this year’s group have lost family recently to cancer, making the run particularly poignant.

Team Penguin began as a group of friends wearing penguin suits to a party, which led to Richard Logan accepting a challenge to complete the 2005 Great North Run in full costume. It snowballed from there, with more friends and colleagues involved over the years.

They raised a remarkable £48,000 from previous Great North Runs, and aim to smash their £50,000 target for 2019.

Team Penguin member David Longbottom from Bingley has taken part in the last three races. He said: “Yorkshire has worse cancer outcomes than most of England, and every penny of our £50,000 total will go towards helping people avoid, survive and cope with cancer.”

Veteran member John Bretherick said: “It’s been a great, and at times gruelling journey since we began over two decades ago,.We’re thrilled to be at this fantastic target on our final race.”

The 2019 penguins are: Alex Broadley, Andrew Spencer, Andy Shorey, David Longbottom, James Lodge, John Bretherick, Kristian Cholmondeley, Mat Kettlewell, Oliver Anderson and Tom Haynes. To help them to their target, visit: https://ycrgreatnorthrun2019.everydayhero.com/uk/team-penguin-2019