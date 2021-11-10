As winter takes its hold on the UK, so does cold and flu season.

Flu season is typically between October and March and parallels the onset of winter weather.

It is thought that there are three main reasons for the seasonal increase in viruses and infections.

Many viruses transmitted in the air by respiratory droplets spread better in cold, dry weather.

Our behaviour also tends to change in the winter, with people spending more time with indoors where respiratory viruses transmit easier.

Finally, our immune systems do not perform as well in the winter due to lower levels of vitamin D and less exposure to sun.

This year we have seen the emergence of a so-called 'super cold'- a cold that seems to have harsher symptoms that the usual common cold this time of year.

Many attribute it to the time we spent inside as a result of isolation rules last year, leading to stronger reactions to symptoms of colds and flu this year.

This is what you need to know about the 'super cold' and how it differs from Covid-19.

What is the 'super cold'?

We have seen a more robust cold and flu season this winter where we have widespread transmission of strains of cold and flu, or 'super colds'.

These infections are not necessarily more severe than in a typical winter, however our immunity to typical cold and flu viruses may have waned over the past year so more people may be susceptible to infection.

Whilst there is not necessarily one strain of 'super cold' going around as it has been suggested, people may be more susceptible to catch a nasty bug this year more so than others.

How is it different from Covid-19?

The main symptoms of Covid are as follows:

A high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

A new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

The common cold or a strain of flu may share these symptoms, but usually is partnered with a sore throat, runny nose and body aches.

Vomiting and diarrhea are also common symptoms of flu but not of Covid-19.

However, Covid-19 has been known to cause a runny nose or sore throat in younger people, so it is important that people obtain and take a lateral flow test as soon as possible if unwell.

How do I treat it?

The NHS website says:To help you get better more quickly you should:

Rest and sleep

Keep warm

Take paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower your temperature and treat aches and pains

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration (your pee should be light yellow or clear)

The flu jab is also being offered to certain demogrpahics, check your eligibility on the NHS website.