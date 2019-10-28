Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) and the Peter Doody Foundation

Among those campaigning for change is the SUDEP Action charity which aims to prevent epilepsy related deaths and support bereaved families.

Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy is where someone with the condition dies without warning, and no other cause of death is found.

Studies suggest one SUDEP death occurs for every 1,000 people with epilepsy every year, and accounts for half of all epilepsy deaths.

Andrew and Joanne Doody from Wyke, with a portrait of their son Peter who died suddenly in May, at the age of 21. His parents, forming the Peter Doody Foundation, hope to raise awareness of sudden death from epilepsy and support other families. Picture Tony Johnson

SUDEP action says the severity of an individual's epilepsy is the greatest risk factor, with those suffering tonic-clonic seizures more likely to be impacted.

The risk also increases with the number of seizures seen in a year, while other factors can include night seizures, a poor adherence to treatment, and earlier age of onset.

A younger adult age is seen as a risk factor, as is being male.

Prevention and awareness

Peter Doody, who died from Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy in May at the age of 21. Image family own.

National guidelines are that the risk can be minimised by optimising control and of being aware of the potential consequences of night seizures.

Recommendations, according to SUDEP Action, are that those with uncontrolled seizures should be referred promptly to specialist teams.

That patients should be advised about taking medication correctly, and that them and their family members should be spoken to about SUDEP and ways of reducing risk.

Some studies have suggested that supervision at night through either room sharing or monitoring devices may reduce the risk, but further research is still needed.

SUDEP Action states that under 20 per cent of clinicians openly discuss SUDEP and epilepsy risks with patients, but that this can rise to over 80 per cent where it's checklist is used.

The Peter Doody Foundation

The Peter Doody Foundation has been set up to help and support young adults with epilepsy between the ages of 17 and 30, as well as their careers and families.

This can be practical support as well as emotional, and founders Joanne and Andrew Doody are keen to hear from individuals about how the charity can help them.

The goal is to normalise epilepsy and ease the stigma surrounding it.

Peter Doody, who died in May at the age of 21, had been a former student at Leeds College of Music.

